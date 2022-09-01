Bonita Tracy Ann Wright, Courtesy: Elyria Police Department

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Elyria police announced Thursday they have a woman in custody in the death of a man who was found unresponsive in his home.

Keyron Ficklin, 28, was found in a home in the 100 block of Church Ln. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Bonita Tracy Ann Wright, 30, of Elyria. She faces a murder charge in connection with his death.

She’s being held without bond by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department until her court appearance later Thursday.

Police have not said how the two are connected. They didn’t release any further information about Ficklin’s death.