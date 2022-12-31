NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to not get behind the wheel while intoxicated, after a woman was arrested for her sixth OVI early Saturday morning.

OSHP said Stark County resident Lillian Auble was found driving under the influence on I-77 northbound in Bethlehem Township. After declining to take a breathalyzer during a stop, she was taken to Stark County Jail, OSHP said.

This is reportedly Auble’s fifth OVI in just 10 years, but she has six on her record overall.

“The Patrol encourages drivers to designate a sober driver during the holiday season,” OSHP said in a statement.

Twelve people were killed during last year’s New Year’s Eve reporting period in Ohio, with half of those involving drugs and/or alcohol.