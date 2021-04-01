Woman arrested after telling family member she was shot as April Fools’ Day prank

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas woman was arrested Thursday on a charge of unlawful request for emergency assistance in connection with an April Fools’ Day prank.

Police say Arnthia Willis, 58, called a family member Thursday morning and said she had been shot.

The concerned family member called 911 around 8:30 a.m. Dispatchers sent multiple officers, EMS, and firefighters to what they thought was a shooting at the Wichita home.

Officers surrounded the home, blocked streets and tried to reach out to anyone inside the home. When they did not get a response, they went into the house, which was empty.

Police say further investigation revealed that the call was an April Fools’ Day joke.

Officers found Willis in the nearby city of Derby and arrested her for “unlawful request for emergency service assistance.”

Once officers are finished investigating, they will present the case to the district attorney’s office.