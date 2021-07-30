Woman arrested after bodies of young niece, nephew found in trunk of car

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJW) — A 33-year-old woman has been arrested after the dead bodies of her niece and nephew were found in the trunk of her car.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, Nicole M. Johnson faces multiple charges, including first-degree child abuse that resulted in the death of a child under the age of 13.

Police say officers pulled over Johnson’s car at just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. That’s when the bodies of the children were discovered.

They were identified as Joshlyn Johnson, 7, and Larry O’Neil, 5. The children were siblings, according to police.

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the children’s deaths.

“The investigation into this atrocious crime will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice,” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a release.