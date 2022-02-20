Woman arrested after 5-year-old son found on Ohio road

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A woman is now in custody in Kentucky after her 5-year-old son was reportedly found on an Ohio road, police said.

Colerain Township police said Heather Adkins is being held on a warrant from them in connection with the incident but also a warrant in Georgetown, Kentucky, where she is currently at Scott County Detention Center.

The 5-year-old was reportedly found near Sheed Road and Gaines Road in Colerain Township after being abandoned in the area about an hour earlier, police said. Passing drivers reportedly found the boy.

Police said the child, who has autism and is described as non-verbal, reportedly lives in Shelbyville, Indiana, where his mother also lives.

Adkins was booked around 8 p.m. Saturday and has a court date scheduled for Tuesday, according to county jail records.

The Colerain Township Police Department also said they are working to bring the suspect back to Ohio to face their charges.