HINCKLEY, Ohio (WJW) — A woman reportedly fell at a Cleveland Metroparks hiking area Monday evening, a spokesperson for the parks confirmed.

The incident reportedly took place around 7 p.m. at Whipp’s Ledges in the Hinckley Reservation. The 31-year-old woman was airlifted to University Hospitals, the Cleveland Metroparks said.

At this time an investigation is ongoing. FOX 8 has also reached out to police and will update this story as more is learned.

Whipp’s Ledges is known as a place where people can go rock climbing as well as hiking.