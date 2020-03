ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW) — Deputies in Florida arrested a woman after they said she stole wallets from two people visiting the park with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

According to FOX 35, Krystle Henry, 37, is accused of taking wallets from their strollers while they were watching a show and then used their cards to buy Apple watches.

Deputies used surveillance video to track down Henry.

She is now facing multiple charges, including grand theft over $750.