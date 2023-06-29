CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland woman who authorities said hit and killed a man with her vehicle early Sunday morning was arrested Thursday morning by federal agents.

Police on Sunday, June 25, found the victim, 35-year-old Jamale Thompson, still pinned under the car. He was found in the front yard of a home in the 3900 block of East 155th Street, near Glendale Avenue, according to Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office records.

Shaniqua M. Menefee, 34, of Cleveland, now faces an aggravated murder charge in Cleveland Municipal Court.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday, alleging Menefee “did intentionally strike Jamale Thompson with her vehicle, causing his death,” the FOX 8 I-Team reported.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Thursday morning arrested Menefee at an apartment along Broadway Avenue in Cleveland, according to a news release.

No future court dates have been set.