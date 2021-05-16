Woman accused of pulling gun on bystander, leading Westlake police on chase

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A woman faces several charges after she allegedly brandished a weapon and led Westlake police on a chase Saturday night.

According to Westlake police, officers responded to Crocker Park around 9:15 p.m. after mall security received multiple reports of a person walking around the shopping center with a gun.

Officials also said the suspect had pointed the gun at an individual near the Hyatt Hotel and was verbally threatening them.

On scene, officers witnessed three persons of interest enter a Cadillac Escalade. Police say the suspects left the area despite officers attempting to stop their vehicle.

The vehicle led police on a pursuit on I-90 eastbound, at that time tires of the SUV were deflated with Stop Sticks.

Police say the suspect vehicle made it to South Marginal Road and W.140th St before stopping. The three suspects were reportedly detained without further incident.

A semi-automatic handgun was recovered from the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police say the driver, a 33-year-old Akron woman, was identified as the person who brandished a firearm at Crocker Park. She reportedly had a suspended license and tested over the legal limit for alcohol.

She faces charges of felony fleeing, aggravated menacing, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI, driving under suspension, and using weapons while intoxicated. Police say these charges are expected to be filed on Monday.

One of the passengers, a 30-year-old Cleveland resident, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Police say she was later released to a sober party.

The other passenger in the vehicle was released without charges.