Woman accused of leaving burned infant in dumpster after assaulting baby’s mother

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WJW) — A Connecticut woman faces charges after being accused of leaving a burned baby in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother.

According to New Haven Police Department, Andiana Velez, 24, is believed to have been the eight-month-old baby’s babysitter. The baby remains hospitalized.

The police and the Department of Children and Family Services are investigating the cause of the child’s injuries. Police haven’t determined who is responsible for the child’s burns.

Velez faces charges of risk of injury to a child, assault and reckless endangerment.

She is being held in jail on $250,000 bond.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: