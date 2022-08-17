PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —A woman who was set to stand trial for her husband’s murder is missing, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, was last seen in Pea Ridge, Missouri. She is a reported 5’2″ with short black hair and weighs about 150 to 170 pounds.

Wynn was arrested on November 16, 2021, after McDonald County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call and found her husband dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Joplin Globe, Wynn claimed she was sleeping next to her husband when she was awoken by the sound of a gunshot. She called 911 and reported that her husband was shot, but investigators arrested her on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police say they found a pistol between the pillows on the bed.

While awaiting trial, Wynn was released on bond. According to KOAM, Wynn left a note and hasn’t been seen since.

“She should be considered dangerous and could be armed,” a statement from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office says.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 479-273-5532. You can also call the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4318.