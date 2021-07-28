Woman accused of attacking store owners after card declined arrested: Cleveland police

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police Wednesday night confirmed to FOX 8 News a woman wanted in the attack on the owners of a beauty supply store has been arrested.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the violent attack at Chic Plus Beauty Supply store on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland last Friday.

Cleveland police said the woman was trying to buy something using a pre-paid debit card that was declined.

“All I’m trying to do is get my items, that’s it. I’m not being belligerent,” she said.

“We cannot give you anything because it’s not cleared,” replied the owner.

The surveillance video shows the woman knock down the man, leap behind the counter and attack both owners. It shows the suspect dragging the woman by her hair from behind the counter, while destroying displays in the store.

No additional details surrounding the suspect’s arrest were released.

