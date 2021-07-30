$75K bond set for woman accused of attacking Cleveland beauty store owners

The video above is from a previous report.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The woman accused of attacking owners of a beauty supply store in Cleveland was arraigned in court Friday morning.

Ebony Afzal, 25, is charged with felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. Her bond was set at $75,000.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the violent attack at Chic Plus Beauty Supply store on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland last Friday.

Cleveland police said the woman was trying to buy something using a pre-paid debit card that was declined.

The surveillance video shows the woman knock down the man, leap behind the counter and attack both owners. It shows the suspect dragging the woman by her hair from behind the counter, while destroying displays in the store.

The case is being bound over to a grand jury of the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for further proceedings after the defendant waived a preliminary hearing.

A no-contact order was also issued for Afzal.

She’s being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail.