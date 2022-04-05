CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GRCTA) announced early Tuesday that a woman who was abducted from a bus station has been found safe.

Sunday afternoon, RTA employees at the West Blvd-Cudell station on Detroit Ave. saw a woman being assaulted and dragged into a vehicle.

Police took 2 men into custody Sunday, but the woman had not been located at that time.

“We are happy to report that she is safe,” GCRTA announced Tuesday.

They did not release any further details on how the woman was found.

Police said the vehicle had also been stolen.

Charges have not been announced in the case.