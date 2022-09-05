CLEVELAND (WJW) — A wolf escaped its habitat at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Monday morning but is now secured, zoo officials confirmed to FOX 8.

The Mexican Gray Wolf was “secured by staff after briefly breaching its habitat,” the zoo said.

Guests at the zoo report being rushed into buildings for safety.

The zoo is home to several Mexican Gray Wolves that can weigh up to 90 pounds. These are the smallest of the gray wolves and typically travel in packs. Their diet in the wild primarily consists of elk, deer, rabbit and other small mammals. At the zoo, they are fed Mazuri Exotic Canine diet, rabbits, horsemeat and chicken.

The zoo said no guests or employees were harmed.

The park is safe for guests and has resumed normal operations, the zoo said.

This incident remains under investigation.