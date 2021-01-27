‘Wolf Moon’ to light up night’s sky here in Northeast Ohio on Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The first full moon of 2021, known as the Wolf Moon, will make its presence known here in Northeast Ohio on Thursday.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Wolf Moon was given its name “because wolves were more often heard howling at this time. It was traditionally believed that wolves howled due to hunger during winter, but we know today that wolves howl for other reasons.”
The moon will be visible right after sunset and can be seen by looking to the eastern sky.
There are 12 full moons expected this year. You can learn more about them here.