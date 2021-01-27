‘Wolf Moon’ to light up night’s sky here in Northeast Ohio on Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The first full moon of 2021, known as the Wolf Moon, will make its presence known here in Northeast Ohio on Thursday.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Wolf Moon was given its name “because wolves were more often heard howling at this time. It was traditionally believed that wolves howled due to hunger during winter, but we know today that wolves howl for other reasons.”

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JANUARY 11: A so-called wolf moon rises over Glastonbury Tor on January 11, 2017 in Somerset, England. In some parts of the world, the January full moon is nicknamed the wolf moon, which dates back to the days when native American tribes gave names to each month’s full moon to help keep track of the seasons. The full moon was visible ahead of a forecast for wind and snow hitting parts of the UK tomorrow. . (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JANUARY 11: A so-called wolf moon rises over Glastonbury Tor on January 11, 2017 in Somerset, England. In some parts of the world, the January full moon is nicknamed the wolf moon, which dates back to the days when native American tribes gave names to each month’s full moon to help keep track of the seasons. The full moon was visible ahead of a forecast for wind and snow hitting parts of the UK tomorrow. . (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JANUARY 11: A so-called wolf moon rises over Glastonbury Tor on January 11, 2017 in Somerset, England. In some parts of the world, the January full moon is nicknamed the wolf moon, which dates back to the days when native American tribes gave names to each month’s full moon to help keep track of the seasons. The full moon was visible ahead of a forecast for wind and snow hitting parts of the UK tomorrow. . (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The moon will be visible right after sunset and can be seen by looking to the eastern sky.

There are 12 full moons expected this year. You can learn more about them here.

January full moon 2021: The 'Wolf Moon' rises with winter constellations https://t.co/bNg7FTOejy pic.twitter.com/ncLE24dC79 — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) January 27, 2021