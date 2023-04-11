**Related Video Above: New Disney Animation: Immersive Experience arrives in Cleveland.**

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WJW) — Oz is apparently a real place … but it’s not in Kansas.

The Land of Oz theme park, which originally brought “Wizard of Oz”-themed fun to families in North Carolina from 1970-1980, has found new life with the annual Autumn at Oz Festival.

The festival was reportedly started by former park employees, and they’re now celebrating its 30th anniversary this September.

While some of the park still isn’t back up and running, those looking to attend can check out the park’s replicas of Auntie Em’s house, the witch’s castle and of course, the yellow brick road.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 05: “The Wizard of Oz” Ruby Red Slippers worn by Judy Garland in 1939 are displayed at a viewing at the Plaza Athenee on December 5, 2011 in New York City. “The Wizard of Oz” Ruby Red slippers are a women’s size 5 and appraised at $3 million dollars. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

A lobby card from the film ‘The Wizard Of Oz,’ shows an illustration of American actors Bert Lahr (1895 – 1967), Judy Garland (1922 – 1969), Ray Bolger (1904 – 1987), and Jack Haley (1898_ 1979), in costume as, respectively, the Cowardly Lion, Dorothy, the scarecrow, and the Tin Man, 1939. Several scenes from the film, which was directed by Victor Fleming, are also visible. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 02: Video tribute to ‘The Wizard of Oz’ onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

There’s going to be plenty of live performances during the festival, along with food, crafts and mementos for sale.

The event runs for three consecutive weekends, Sept. 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24, and is $55 (2 and under are free). Tickets go on sale in June.