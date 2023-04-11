**Related Video Above: New Disney Animation: Immersive Experience arrives in Cleveland.**
BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WJW) — Oz is apparently a real place … but it’s not in Kansas.
The Land of Oz theme park, which originally brought “Wizard of Oz”-themed fun to families in North Carolina from 1970-1980, has found new life with the annual Autumn at Oz Festival.
The festival was reportedly started by former park employees, and they’re now celebrating its 30th anniversary this September.
While some of the park still isn’t back up and running, those looking to attend can check out the park’s replicas of Auntie Em’s house, the witch’s castle and of course, the yellow brick road.
There’s going to be plenty of live performances during the festival, along with food, crafts and mementos for sale.
The event runs for three consecutive weekends, Sept. 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24, and is $55 (2 and under are free). Tickets go on sale in June.