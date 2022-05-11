CLEVELAND (WJW) — Those wanting to go “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” can relive the magic of “The Wizard of Oz” on the big screen next month.

Coming to screens on June 5-6, the classic film is getting a re-release in honor of what would have been star Judy Garland’s 100th birthday.

The 1939 movie is also getting a little bit of an “update,” with an exclusive musical number being added to the screening.

The showings, put on by Fathom Events, are at multiple cinemas in the Cleveland area, including Cinemark at Valley View, Cinemark Strongsville at Southpark Mall and AMC Solon 16. Find out more about tickets and times right here.

Garland was 47 years old when she died, following years of substance abuse. She was only 17 years old when the Oscar-winning “Oz” first appeared in theaters.