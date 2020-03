Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) - Fire investigators will be on the scene looking to determine the cause of a fire that caused extensive damage to apartments in Brook Park.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. in the 13400 block of Starlite Dr.

Witnesses tell FOX 8 crews that police who were first on the scene pulled people from the burning building.

There is no report on injuries.