GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) — Dustin Sias said he was hanging out at home in Geneva when he heard a loud commotion coming from outside.

He decided to go see what was going on.

“That’s when the gunshots happened. It all could have been avoided, in my opinion. It was a senseless argument gone wrong,” Sias said.

Just like that, this peaceful neighborhood turned into anything but peaceful.

“It was crazy. It was surreal. It was almost like a movie,” Sias said.

Geneva police were called to the intersection of Sherman and East Tibbits streets at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said it all started as an argument between two men.

Ultimately, it ended in gunfire.

“I wish people wouldn’t try and take matters into their own hands, especially when it comes to a road rage incident,” said Geneva Police Chief John Camper, who added that they haven’t ruled out anything in their investigation.

Sias said the argument began when a neighbor took exception to the way a pizza delivery driver was driving on Sherman Street.

“I mean there was three, four, five of them that were all screaming at this guy and he just trying to leave,” added Sias.

Then, it escalated.

“Senseless. One minute he is running down the road full-speed, yelling at this guy, and the next thing you know, this guy shoots him,” said Sias.

In the end, several lives have been changed forever by this incident.

Sias hopes everyone remembers that and this: “Hold in your anger. Don’t blow up over something stupid.”

Geneva police said all parties involved are fully cooperating with the investigation.