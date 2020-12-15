Witness chases down man who snatched elderly woman’s purse in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is looking for a suspect in a purse snatching.

It happened at around 12:15 p.m. Monday.

According to police, an 80-year-old woman was walking to her car near the 1000 block of Kenmore Blvd. when a man grabbed her purse and ran away.

A person who saw it happen chased the suspect and got the woman’s purse back.

The purse was returned with nothing missing.

No one was hurt.

There is no clear description of the suspect, and police have not said if the incident was captured on nearby store surveillance.

If you know anything that can help, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330)375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at (330)434-COPS.

You can text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8