‘With the future in mind:’ Officials discuss new lease for Progressive Field

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine has confirmed that he is working with local leaders to keep the Cleveland Indians at home at Progressive Field for some time into the future.

The governor confirmed the information to reporters Tuesday during an unrelated press event.

According to Press Secretary Dan Tierney, the governor was asked to assist with the “lease negotiations” by Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish.

He says negotiations have begun and are going well and that Gov. DeWine is willing to speak with lawmakers and ask them for a funding package, but only if the lease extension is much longer.

The current proposal is 15 years, but thanks to DeWine two additional 5-year extensions are also being discussed.

In terms of the dollar amount Tierney said, “We are not confirming numbers as a deal is not final.”

The Indians’ Curtis Danburg, Vice President, Communications & Community Impact said in a comment released to Fox 8, “We have begun dialogue with the appropriate public officials about the Progressive Field lease, which expires in 2023. The lease is a complex, multi-faceted agreement for our public/private partnership. We want those involved to have the time needed to conduct a thoughtful and thorough review with the future in mind. It’s premature to comment on any aspect beyond that at this point in time.”

It will include funds to renovate Progressive Field.

Cuyahoga County said in a statement to FOX 8: “Progressive Field is more than the home to the Cleveland Indians – it’s jobs, it’s development and it’s a destination for Northeast Ohio and beyond. We’re in conversations with the city and the team, and when the discussions are complete, we’ll discuss it publicly.”