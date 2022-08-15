BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns seem to be preparing for life without Deshaun Watson.

At least in the short term.

The Browns’ backup plan for quarterback went into effect on Sunday and for the first time, Jacoby Brissett received the bulk of the practice with the starters.

Coach Kevin Stefanki said Brissett, and the majority of the starters, will not play against the Eagles next Sunday during the team’s second preseason game.

Watson is still waiting for a ruling on his suspension for alleged sexual misconduct involving female massage therapists. The alleged incidents took place while Watson played for the Houston Texans.

The NFL is appealing Watson’s six-game suspension. They want a year-long ban for sexual misconduct.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Watson would be willing to accept an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine to avoid missing the entire season.

If Watson’s discipline is increased, the NFL Players Association could file a lawsuit.

Watson has denied the allegations against him and he faces no criminal charges.

24 women filed lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual misconduct during massages. He has settled 23 of those lawsuits, one remains.

Follow FOX 8 on-air and online for the latest.



