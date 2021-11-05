‘With or without OBJ we’re still Cleveland:’ Fans react after Browns release the wide receiver

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday and now the fans have spoken.
Staying true to the diehard Cleveland-fan spirit, one devotee reminds The Land that “with or without OBJ we’re still Cleveland.”
Some fans are making light of it…
While other fans are vowing to take their loyalty elsewhere or calling the team “bottom dwellers.”
Teammate Jarvis Landry says OBJ is one of the best he’s ever played with.
Whatever your thoughts, the team, Coach Stefanski and fans alike know it’s time to move on.
Only time will tell. The 4-4 Browns face the 5-3 Bengals this Sunday November 7 at 1 p.m.