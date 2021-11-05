‘With or without OBJ we’re still Cleveland:’ Fans react after Browns release the wide receiver

FILE – Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) walks onto the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Cleveland, in this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, file photo. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not rule out Beckham for Sunday’s game against Chicago, clearing the way for the star wide receiver to make his season debut and return from knee surgery. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday and now the fans have spoken.

Staying true to the diehard Cleveland-fan spirit, one devotee reminds The Land that “with or without OBJ we’re still Cleveland.”

At the end of the day with or without OBJ we’re still CLEVELAND we’re not letting this stand in the way of our SHIP all @bakermayfield needs todo is focus on this game Sunday and get the team hyped for this W pic.twitter.com/WTzXv836ay — Cartoon elf(4-4) (@kingibie23) November 5, 2021

Some fans are making light of it…

"It was Eli's fault. Get me out of NY!"

"It's Baker's fault. Get me out of Cleveland!"



Who's fault will it be next? Certainly not OBJ's… pic.twitter.com/PEgIHJrLTm — Dave Rhoads (@dbrhoads) November 5, 2021

While other fans are vowing to take their loyalty elsewhere or calling the team “bottom dwellers.”

That seals the deal. I am no longer a Browns fan. This team is a pure and utter embarrassment to the city of Cleveland. I officially will not be renewing my plan next season nor will I watch on tv ever again. I’m going to Foxborough where they know how to run a mega dynasty. — Jimmy Chen (@LaCanucks) November 5, 2021

You should have traded him and actually got some value. There is a reason why teams like the Browns, Jags, Jets, Football Team, etc will always be bottom dwellers. What free agent would sign with the Browns knowing how y'all operate? #povertyfranchise — MayP (@May70947115) November 5, 2021

Teammate Jarvis Landry says OBJ is one of the best he’s ever played with.

1 Of The Best Teammates I Have Ever Played With In My Life !!!! @obj — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) November 5, 2021

Whatever your thoughts, the team, Coach Stefanski and fans alike know it’s time to move on.

Obviously you don’t understand OBJ’s complaint technically Baker was playing without him from the start of the season so it shouldn’t effect the team’s performance at all. He wanted out he’s gone time to move on — nadine (@xanderscarlet) November 5, 2021

Only time will tell. The 4-4 Browns face the 5-3 Bengals this Sunday November 7 at 1 p.m.