CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sidetrack Tavern CLE announced Tuesday it plans to close its doors permanently.

The last day for the restaurant at 13429 Lakewood Heights Blvd., near the border of Lakewood and Cleveland, is on Sunday, July 2, according to a Tuesday Facebook post.

With bittersweet emotion, we share the news that Sidetrack Tavern CLE will permanently close on July 2, 2023. It has been our pleasure being your neighborhood tavern, and we’re grateful to our dedicated team, customers, friends, and family for helping make our venture successful. Stop in for a visit and share some laughs and a pint before we close our doors. With love, gratitude, and many thanks! Emily, Jim, Irena, and Louis Statement from Sidetrack Tavern CLE

The restaurant most recently reopened after renovations in May 2021.

Patrons on Tuesday shared their displeasure but wished the proprietors luck for the future:

“This is sad, this place has been there for so long. A mainstay in that neighborhood,” wrote one user.

“I’m so sad because you were all family to us. This better not mean the end of that and to all the friends we’ve made there,” wrote another.

State records show Green Power OH LLC, a marijuana dispensary formed in 2021, has received a provisional license to operate at the tavern’s Lakewood Heights Boulevard address.

A sale of the tavern has not yet been reported in Cuyahoga County’s online property records.