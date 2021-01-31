Wish granted: Little girl with incurable brain condition becomes princess for a day

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — A little girl’s wish of becoming a princess came true on Sunday, thanks to A Special Wish Foundation’s Cleveland chapter.

Olivia Perez was diagnosed with an incurable brain condition called hydrocephalus when she was just 12 months old. She had her first brain surgery not long after and continues to receive treatment.

“Every doctor appointment or therapy appointment involves Olivia wearing a princess dress and nothing makes her smile more than being referred to as Princess Olivia,” said her mom, Karen.

The non-profit organization went all out to turn her dream into a reality. She was first greeted by a Fairy Godmother at her home in Lyndhurst, who presented her with a dress and crown to wear.

Courtesy of A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter

Courtesy of A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter

Courtesy of A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter

Courtesy of A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter

Courtesy of A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter

They then traveled in a pink limo to a salon and spa in Mentor where she got a princess makeover. After that, she and her family had a special tea party with other princesses.

Olivia absolutely loved the experience. Her mom said it’s a day she’ll never forget.

You can learn more about A Special Wish Foundation here.

