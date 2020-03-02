Wish come true: Lake County man becomes bartender for the day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY (WJW)- A local man was living the dream this weekend when he was able to fulfill his wish of becoming a bartender.

Charlie Schulz was born with developmental disabilities. He is a graduate of Deepwood Broadmore School and has worked in their employment services department for more than ten years.

Charlie's family says he has wanted to be a bartender for a long time and Sunday he got his chance.

As part of the 'Living the Dream with Charlie' event, Charlie was invited to serve drinks at Ballantine Restaurant in Willoughby.

The festivities also included a 50-50 raffle and a special drink made in his honor.