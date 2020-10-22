Wisconsin man accused of killing man over stolen reptiles

This booking photo released by the Waupaca County, Wis., Sheriff’s Office, shows Bill Zelenski, accused of killing a young man in a dispute over stolen reptiles and has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Zelenski, 44, of Waupaca, is accused of shooting the 18-year-old late Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The victim’s name was not immediately released, but the victim’s mother, Tiffany Powell, 34, was charged with first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime. (Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

WISCONSIN (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of killing a young man in a dispute over stolen reptiles has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Forty-four-year-old Bill Zelenski, of Waupaca, is accused of shooting the 18-year-old late Monday and the victim’s mother has been charged with being a party to the crime.

Their attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday. WLUK-TV reports that the dispute was over $27,850 worth of reptiles and equipment.

According to a criminal complaint, several reptiles — including Mexican bearded lizards worth $17,000 — were taken in the theft last week.

Zelenski told a 911 operator he shot the victim after the young man attacked him.

