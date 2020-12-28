Wintry mix expected Monday morning as temps drop down again

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temps drop before sunrise Monday and slowly drop to around freezing as we go through our day.
Expect a wintry mix/snow early Monday morning. Scattered lake effect snow showers will develop in the afternoon. Little to no accumulation expected … less than 1 inch.
For New Year’s Eve, showers will be around as well as a wintry (potentially) icy mix. On New Year’s Day, we are expecting an icy wintry mix to switch to rain as temps climb into the 40s.
Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:
