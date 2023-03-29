(WJW) – Quiet most of the day as clouds build into the area. Temperatures will quickly warm into the 40s and 50s this afternoon until a cold front moves in this evening.

We will see showers late Wednesday afternoon and a change over into a wintry mix/snow (in spots mainly northeast) during the evening commute. The window for precipitation will be brief, lasting around 3 hours, before moving out of the region.

Breezy conditions as the front passes. Gusts 20-35mph. Watch for leftover slippery spots Thursday morning.

A stronger system will move in Friday into Saturday bringing more rain & windy conditions.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.