Winter weather wrath: Parking bans issued

(WJW) Old Man Winter is expected to deliver a big wallop to much of Northeast Ohio starting late tonight through Wednesday morning.

Several communities have issued a snow parking ban to allow crews to clear the roadways.

We will be updating the list below as cities issue the bans.

Canal Fulton: “NO PARKING” on streets during a snow ban when (2) TWO or more inches of snow accumulates in our area.

Village of LaGrange: Whenever snow has accumulated to a depth of two inches (2″) or more on any curbed street or on any paved street, parking shall be prohibited until such time as snow has been plowed from any such street. This prohibition shall not apply to parking in Public Square