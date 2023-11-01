CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mother Nature decided to celebrate the start of November with a splash of wintery mix across Northeast Ohio. For some, this early snowfall feels like a gift.

“I love it. This is my first time,” Elizabeth Cienfuegos said. Her family is visiting Northeast Ohio from Mexico.

While a snowball fight wasn’t on the initial itinerary, they’ll definitely take it.

“It’s incredible. I like it,” Cienfuegos added.

However, not every vacationer is thrilled by the surprise weather. Jeff McCann was in town from Canada, visiting family in Madison.

“At home in Central Ontario, it gets like 30 below,” he joked.

Fox 8 News viewers and photographers captured photos of the snow in different areas, check those out below:

Winter Weather Advisories were issued in areas of Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A Lake-Effect Snow Warning was also in effect in Ashtabula County until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

For a full list of power outages, click here. For the up-to-date Northeast Ohio forecast, click here.