Winter weather outlook: See how cold it’s going to get and when snow is expected

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s hard to believe winter is just around the corner, and many of us want to know just how bad it’s going to be!

Our team of meteorologists worked together to compile a winter weather outlook to give you a glimpse into our future.

According to our very own Andre Bernier, he said they always look at the eastern pacific for reference. As it stands right now, the weather is going to be pretty typical.

There will be periods of warmer and colder air. But the most notable cold will probably happen between Jan. 12 and Feb. 14. That’s not to say it will be cold for that entire time.

In terms of snowfall, he said there could be a spread of 58 to 78 inches this winter. The average is about 66 inches.

You can watch the full forecast in the video above.

