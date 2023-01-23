(WJW) — Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday, with a Winter Weather Advisory issued through 10 p.m. More snow is expected throughout the week.

***

Monday: 5:40 a.m. School closures and 2-hour delays have been issued for several schools in Northeast Ohio. Click here for all closures in your area.

General on/off light lake effect snow today. Slow accumulating snow. Temps in the lower 30s. Mainly wet/slushy on main roads. Accums on untreated surfaces @fox8news pic.twitter.com/ycI2lsSUEQ — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) January 23, 2023

***

10 p.m. Winter Weather Advisory expires.

9:20 p.m. Tallmadge has issued a parking ban in the city until 4 p.m. Monday.

9 p.m. A trickle of school closings and/or late starts have come in for the area. Find out more right here.

8 p.m. Find the latest weather update below:

5:15 p.m. Snow continues to fall in Northeast Ohio. Here’s what it looked like a little earlier in Euclid.

Snow in Euclid. Photo courtesy Scott Theus.

4:20 p.m. The Ohio Department of Transportation says they still have about 900 crews out on the roads.

3:40 p.m. The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have over 1,000 snow removal crews out Sunday afternoon throughout the state. “Take it slow and don’t crowd the plow,” ODOT said in a tweet.

3:10 p.m. Newburgh Heights has now issued a parking ban until further notice. Residents are advised to move their cars from city streets.

1:45 p.m. A parking ban is in effect for Richmond Heights.

Slow down. Here’s a look at road conditions on I-90 and Babbit Road:

1:15 p.m. ODOT says just over 1,000 plows are on the roadways across Ohio. “Take it slow and don’t crowd the plow,” drivers are reminded in a tweet.

1 p.m. Speeds are reduced on I-90 in Lake County. Here’s a look at I-90 near Ravenna Road:

12:05 p.m. A snow parking ban is in effect for the Village of La Grange.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports six crashes along I-71. Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive appropriately for the conditions.

The following communities have issued snow emergencies:

Ashland County: Level 1 until further notice

Huron County: Level 1 until further notice

Parma: until further notice

Parma Heights: until 11 p.m.

Richland County: Level 1 until further notice

Summit County: Level 1 until further notice