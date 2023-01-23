(WJW) — Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday, with a Winter Weather Advisory issued through 10 p.m. More snow is expected throughout the week.
***
Monday: 5:40 a.m. School closures and 2-hour delays have been issued for several schools in Northeast Ohio. Click here for all closures in your area.
***
10 p.m. Winter Weather Advisory expires.
9:20 p.m. Tallmadge has issued a parking ban in the city until 4 p.m. Monday.
9 p.m. A trickle of school closings and/or late starts have come in for the area. Find out more right here.
8 p.m. Find the latest weather update below:
5:15 p.m. Snow continues to fall in Northeast Ohio. Here’s what it looked like a little earlier in Euclid.
4:20 p.m. The Ohio Department of Transportation says they still have about 900 crews out on the roads.
3:40 p.m. The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have over 1,000 snow removal crews out Sunday afternoon throughout the state. “Take it slow and don’t crowd the plow,” ODOT said in a tweet.
3:10 p.m. Newburgh Heights has now issued a parking ban until further notice. Residents are advised to move their cars from city streets.
1:45 p.m. A parking ban is in effect for Richmond Heights.
Slow down. Here’s a look at road conditions on I-90 and Babbit Road:
1:15 p.m. ODOT says just over 1,000 plows are on the roadways across Ohio. “Take it slow and don’t crowd the plow,” drivers are reminded in a tweet.
1 p.m. Speeds are reduced on I-90 in Lake County. Here’s a look at I-90 near Ravenna Road:
12:05 p.m. A snow parking ban is in effect for the Village of La Grange.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports six crashes along I-71. Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive appropriately for the conditions.
The following communities have issued snow emergencies:
Ashland County: Level 1 until further notice
Huron County: Level 1 until further notice
Parma: until further notice
Parma Heights: until 11 p.m.
Richland County: Level 1 until further notice
Summit County: Level 1 until further notice