Watch: Winter weather is here and some Browns players can barely handle the snow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Just because football players are required to play in nearly every kind of weather doesn’t mean they know how to thrive in snow.

**See Clevelanders react to the snow in the video, above**

And as the first big snowstorm of the year has blanketed Northeast Ohio, various Cleveland Browns players weighed in on their social media platforms today.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry’s reaction alone is pure gold (and teammate Tae Davis agreed):

Another Southerner, Ronnie Harrison Jr., also took issue with the white stuff:

Check out other reactions below:

