Winter weather blog: Accidents, power outages throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re already seeing accidents on roadways as snow slams into Northeast Ohio Sunday. A winter weather advisory is in effect.

Follow our live blog updates, below:

The City of Akron is experiencing a power outage and phone lines are down at the police station and other places. 911 and non-emergency numbers ARE still fully operational.

Here’s a list of road closures and areas to avoid:

I-71 in Montville – several lanes are blocked after a crash involving a flatbed semi down the embankment on I-71 NB at the 216mm. The driver has been extricated and fire is working to contain a fuel spill.

I-80 East near Elyria – Expect lane closures on I-80 East (Ohio Turnpike) beyond SR-57 to I-480 East due to a crash.

I-80 West near Stearns Rd – Expect lane closures on I-80 West (Ohio Turnpike) beyond I-71 to SR-10/Lorain Rd, due to a crash.

I-76/US-224 West near W. State St. – Expect lane closures on I-76/US-224 West beyond SR-619/Wooster Rd to Barber Rd, due to a crash

I-80 West near Ravenna – Expect lane closures on I-80 West (Ohio Turnpike) beyond SR-5 to SR-44, due to a crash.