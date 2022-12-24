Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Winter Storm Warning has been canceled but the Wind Chill Warning remains through 10 a.m.

Sustained winds are at 30 mph with near 50 mph gusts causing snow to blow on the roadways.

10:10 a.m. Sandusky County is under a level two snow emergency.

9:45 a.m. GroundFOX was live on I-90 East near E.200th Street. See road conditions below:

Check First Energy power outages here. See AEP outages here.

Here’s a list of communities that have issued parking bans.

The storm has triggered several closures in the area.

Additional snowfall is expected for some areas, mostly east, in our viewing area for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. See the full forecast here.