Winter Weather Advisory with lake effect flakes in snowbelt

(WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Ashtabula County inland and Lake County through 7 a.m. with total accumulations of three to five inches of snow expected.

Lake effect snow showers continue locally in the snowbelt. While most of us will receive nothing more than a few snowflakes, the primary snow belt could see another inch through late morning.

A few snow showers will return with a clipper-like system Wednesday morning. This could drop a quick coating by noontime. Then, a warm-up will ensue.