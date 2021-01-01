Winter Weather Advisory to start the new year

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of northern Ohio today through 1 PM.

Winter Weather Advisory

A wintry mix to freezing rain on tap for us after 10am New Year’s Day for a few hours. It’ll transition over to all rain by 2 PM. Check out the map below. (Purple icy/mix)

Maps in Motion

A light glaze of ice is possible which could create slick conditions on untreated surfaces especially west and south late this morning. Most of the wintery conditions will be Toledo west into Indiana. This will be brief as temperatures will rise into the upper 30s by early afternoon, 40+ by 4pm, 40s this evening.

Light Glazing of Ice Possible New Year’s Day – South

The bigger element will be the potential for locally heavy rain. Here is rainfall from midday today through this evening.

The first weekend of 2021 looks fairly quiet with a wintry mix of rain and snow on Sunday.

Browns game forecast:

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: