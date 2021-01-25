Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Monday night through Tuesday morning for most of Northeast Ohio.

This is for Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Wayne counties.

This is in effect from 6 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

It will be primarily an ice event, so the roads could be an issue.

Here’s how we’re expecting it to play out:

Wet snow and freezing rain will start after 9 p.m. with small accumulations of ice between midnight and 7 a.m.

Freezing rain will turn to rain around 8 a.m. Tuesday.