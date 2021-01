CLEVELAND (WJW) — A winter weather advisory remains in effect for multiple counties here in Northeast Ohio as the snow continues to fall on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are included: Ashland, Carroll, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Tuscarawas, and Wayne.

The advisory is set to expire by 10 p.m. tonight. Up to 7 inches of snow is possible in some areas.

Drivers are urged to use caution since the roadways could be slippery with low visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect today for portions of northern Ohio. Slow down and use caution if you plan to travel this morning as roads are becoming #snow covered. Let us know how much has fallen at your house. #CLEwx #OHwx pic.twitter.com/0ofXSNrkEh — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 31, 2021