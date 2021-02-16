Winter weather advisory now in effect for some Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A winter weather advisory is now in effect for some Northeast Ohio counties, after a winter storm hit the region hard Monday into Tuesday morning. It’s set to last until 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Those counties include the following:
It’s going to be a teeth-chattering night as many areas fall to/near 0 degrees. Even with a light and variable wind, wind chills will dip into subzero category.
The next storm to watch is coming Thursday/Friday. This second panhandle hook this week is likely bringing another general snowfall albeit not as significant. Stay tuned.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: