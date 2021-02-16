Winter weather advisory now in effect for some Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A winter weather advisory is now in effect for some Northeast Ohio counties, after a winter storm hit the region hard Monday into Tuesday morning. It’s set to last until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Those counties include the following:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY now in effect for Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula and Cuyahoga County until 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. Lake effect snow bands reducing visibility to less than a half a mile at times.

❄️ Additional 2-3" where bands persist.@fox8news pic.twitter.com/KxplOiMVni — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) February 16, 2021

It’s going to be a teeth-chattering night as many areas fall to/near 0 degrees. Even with a light and variable wind, wind chills will dip into subzero category.

The next storm to watch is coming Thursday/Friday. This second panhandle hook this week is likely bringing another general snowfall albeit not as significant. Stay tuned.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: