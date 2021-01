CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for several counties here in Northeast Ohio.

The advisory goes into effect on Sunday from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the following counties: Ashland, Carroll, Huron, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne.

Some areas could see up to seven inches of snow, according to NWS.

Drivers should use caution when traveling due to slippery roadways and low visibility.

Snow will develop across the area late Saturday through Sunday, with lingering snow showers likely into Monday. The highest snowfall totals will occur across the western part of the area, where 4 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts are expected through Sunday. #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/k3uRhtlilP — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 29, 2021