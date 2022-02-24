Winter Weather Advisory issued as wintry mix system approaches

(WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for most of the area later this afternoon as a wintry mix system arrives.

The advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. today through 9 a.m. Friday.

Today will be cloudy with scattered flurries this morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s.

The weather system will move in mainly after 6 p.m. with snow and an icy mix of freezing rain and sleet. Lake effect snow is anticipated behind this system on Friday with additional accumulations possible.

Here’s a look at where there will be accumulation:

Overall timing and locations:

Snowfall forecast:

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: