Winter weather advisory for Tuscarawas and Carroll counties

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for Tuscarawas, Carroll, Columbiana and Coshocton counties. Snow total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

The week ahead has more of a December feel with temperatures below average–mid 30s. The next system moves in on Wednesday.

Maps in Motion

Accumulations of any consequence will be mainly across the southern 1/2 of the area, however a coating up to an inch is not out of the question over parts of Greater Cleveland by Wednesday late evening. This is a fluid snow futurecast so stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.

Snowfall Futurecast

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

