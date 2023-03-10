(WJW) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our northern counties for accumulating snow on Friday.

Rain and snow will move in during the morning. Snow will be slow to accumulate with plenty of melting initially.

A burst of wet snow and a wintry mix could put down a coating to 3″ by early Friday afternoon. Snowfall rates of an inch an hour are possible, creating low visibility and slushy conditions by mid/late morning.

We will see a general light to moderate snow with mostly rain south of I-76 late morning through early afternoon.

Snow will continue to accumulate throughout, especially for areas north of I-76 with some breaks.

Here is the chronology for Friday:

By Friday night, we will change back into snow with accumulating snow for the snow belt region.

Lake effect snow will continue Friday night into Saturday allowing for higher amounts east. There will be some melting occurring as the snow falls.

This is the total snowfall from early Friday through Saturday late morning. Plenty of melting as well.

We are watching a second system during the day Sunday followed by general snow Monday with lake effect Tuesday.

The long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s long-range outlook on February 23rd.

The pattern shift starts this week, with temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average. Highs in the mid-30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s. A brief warmup late next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Also a reminder, this weekend clocks spring forward.

Above are updated sunrise and sunset times.