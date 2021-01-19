Winter weather advisory for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties.

Snow assembles and moves over the extreme northeastern counties tonight and tomorrow morning. A handful of inches are possible out east, at least enough to shovel in some communities out east.

Winter Weather Advisory Is Active

Here are the snowy details:

System #1 snowfall: Tuesday night/early Wednesday (front) with general T-2″ … 3″+ in snow belt by late Wednesday morning as temps get COLDER.

System #2: PM Friday/.lake effect Saturday (cold front) Small accumulations

System #3: Next Monday (larger system–heavier/wet snow)

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: