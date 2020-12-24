Winter storm warning, watch for much of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A winter storm warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for Cuyahoga, Lake Geauga and Ashtabula counties, and until 1 p.m. Friday for Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Stark and Mahoning counties.

A winter weather watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday for Lorain, Medina, Wayne and Holmes counties.

Temperatures are now in the upper 20s and lower 30s with scattered light snow west. Winds are still gusting to 20-25 mph.

Arctic air is in the process of moving in from west to east.

Here is a timeline on the big weather changes:

Patchy rain and freezing rain could produce a light glazing on untreated surfaces early this evening. Dry periods will ensue, then snow on the backside of the front will take hold late this afternoon and evening from west to east.

Front stalls along the OH/PA border this evening. Snow continues across eastern 1/2 of NE Ohio with a shift to the west late evening/midnight.

First snow (ARCTIC FRONT NOT LAKE EFFECT) will accumulate late afternoon/evening/12 am to 3 am so a “white” Christmas is likely for most. By midnight on Christmas Eve a TRACE to 2″ west of I-71 to 3-5″ along the Cleveland/Akron corridor with 4-6″ east of I-77 with locally higher amounts closer to the PA line.

By Christmas Morning – “Synoptic Snow”

Then Lake effect snow will develop behind this system Christmas Eve night and especially Christmas Day. The KEY will be the wind direction. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for these counties. It will be active from Thursday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Thursday Afternoon Through Saturday Afternoon

As it looks right now if you live north of Route 322 East in the primary Snowbelt you want to pay attention to our lake effect snow forecast on Christmas Day. Snow amounts over a foot likely in the red areas below. There will be a sharp cut-off between heavy lake effect snow and minimal accumulations south.

It’s going to be COLD! Temperatures will struggle to reach around 20 degrees on Christmas Day. Single-digit wind chills all day long. Stay warm! Here’s a look at temps/chills at noontime on Christmas.

Here is the Christmas Day weather history for Cleveland:

This stint of arctic air won’t stay long, temperatures will recover to above freezing by next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

