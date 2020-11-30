Winter Storm Warning: Over eight inches of snow expected for portions of Northeast Ohio

(WJW) – A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of Northeast Ohio.

It is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit, Trumbull counties.

It is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a more serious warning than the winter watch and advisory that had been issued.

Heavy snow is expected with accumulations from 8 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

Winds will be gusting as high as 35 mph, which will make travel difficult.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Holmes, Mahoning, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties.

4 to 6 inches of snow is expected.

The Advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Wednesday.