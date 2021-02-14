Winter storm warning issued Monday for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A winter storm warning has been issued for Northeast Ohio.
According to the National Weather Service, it goes into effect at 1 a.m. on Monday and will continue until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Two rounds of snow are expected with the first happening Monday morning and the second Monday night going into Tuesday. Some areas could get up to 12 inches, NWS reports.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said crews are prepared for the winter storm.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling due to hazardous conditions.