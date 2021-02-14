Winter storm warning issued Monday for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A winter storm warning has been issued for Northeast Ohio.

According to the National Weather Service, it goes into effect at 1 a.m. on Monday and will continue until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two rounds of snow are expected with the first happening Monday morning and the second Monday night going into Tuesday. Some areas could get up to 12 inches, NWS reports.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the I-71 corridor east beginning Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. In addition, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the western tier of counties during the same time frame. #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/pP7dqPdTzv — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 14, 2021

The Ohio Department of Transportation said crews are prepared for the winter storm.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling due to hazardous conditions.